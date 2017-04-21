Huntingdon still No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-III Coaches Poll

Huntingdon is No. 1 in the Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll for the seventh straight time, as the Hawks earned 13 of 15 first-place votes.
Methodist moved from No. 6 to No. 3 and earned one of the remaining two first-place votes.
The full updated rankings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Huntingdon (13)
|415
|1
|2
|Texas-Tyler (1)
|401
|2
|3
|Methodist (1)
|384
|6
|4
|Emory
|377
|4
|5
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|342
|5
|6
|Oglethorpe
|330
|3
|7
|LaGrange
|325
|7
|8
|Rhodes
|288
|8
|9
|Greensboro
|285
|10
|10
|Wittenberg
|274
|9
|11
|Saint John’s (Minn.)
|243
|14
|12
|Concordia (Texas)
|238
|11
|13
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|220
|12
|13
|Washington and Lee
|220
|13
|15
|Illinois Wesleyan
|174
|15
|16
|Berry
|148
|17
|17
|Guilford
|126
|16
|17
|Skidmore
|126
|19
|19
|Sewanee
|120
|20
|20
|Gustavus Adolphus
|105
|22
|21
|Carnegie Mellon
|101
|21
|22
|La Verne
|53
|24
|23
|Christopher Newport
|48
|NR
|24
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|40
|NR
|25
|Hope
|32
|18
Dropped From Ranking: Schreiner (No. 25), Wisconsin-Eau Claire (No. 23)
Others Receiving Votes: Redlands, 19; Centre, 16; Carthage, 9; Pacific Lutheran, 9; Ohio Wesleyan, 8; Southwestern (Texas), 8; Allegheny, 7; Grinnell, 7; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 5; Rochester, 4; Trinity (Texas), 4; Calvin, 3; Kenyon, 3; Piedmont, 3; McDaniel, 2; Rutgers-Camden, 1; Trinity (Conn.), 1; Willamette, 1
