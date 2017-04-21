Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Huntingdon still No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-III Coaches Poll

Huntingdon is No. 1 in the Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll for the seventh straight time, as the Hawks earned 13 of 15 first-place votes. 

Methodist moved from No. 6 to No. 3 and earned one of the remaining two first-place votes. 

The full updated rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev
1 Huntingdon (13) 415 1
2 Texas-Tyler (1) 401 2
3 Methodist (1) 384 6
4 Emory 377 4
5 Mary Hardin-Baylor 342 5
6 Oglethorpe 330 3
7 LaGrange 325 7
8 Rhodes 288 8
9 Greensboro 285 10
10 Wittenberg 274 9
11 Saint John’s (Minn.) 243 14
12 Concordia (Texas) 238 11
13 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 220 12
13 Washington and Lee 220 13
15 Illinois Wesleyan 174 15
16 Berry 148 17
17 Guilford 126 16
17 Skidmore 126 19
19 Sewanee 120 20
20 Gustavus Adolphus 105 22
21 Carnegie Mellon 101 21
22 La Verne 53 24
23 Christopher Newport 48 NR
24 St. Thomas (Minn.) 40 NR
25 Hope 32 18

Dropped From Ranking: Schreiner (No. 25), Wisconsin-Eau Claire (No. 23)

Others Receiving Votes: Redlands, 19; Centre, 16; Carthage, 9; Pacific Lutheran, 9; Ohio Wesleyan, 8; Southwestern (Texas), 8; Allegheny, 7; Grinnell, 7; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 5; Rochester, 4; Trinity (Texas), 4; Calvin, 3; Kenyon, 3; Piedmont, 3; McDaniel, 2; Rutgers-Camden, 1; Trinity (Conn.), 1; Willamette, 1

