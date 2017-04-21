Huntingdon still No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-III Coaches Poll

Huntingdon is No. 1 in the Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll for the seventh straight time, as the Hawks earned 13 of 15 first-place votes.

Methodist moved from No. 6 to No. 3 and earned one of the remaining two first-place votes.

The full updated rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Huntingdon (13) 415 1 2 Texas-Tyler (1) 401 2 3 Methodist (1) 384 6 4 Emory 377 4 5 Mary Hardin-Baylor 342 5 6 Oglethorpe 330 3 7 LaGrange 325 7 8 Rhodes 288 8 9 Greensboro 285 10 10 Wittenberg 274 9 11 Saint John’s (Minn.) 243 14 12 Concordia (Texas) 238 11 13 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 220 12 13 Washington and Lee 220 13 15 Illinois Wesleyan 174 15 16 Berry 148 17 17 Guilford 126 16 17 Skidmore 126 19 19 Sewanee 120 20 20 Gustavus Adolphus 105 22 21 Carnegie Mellon 101 21 22 La Verne 53 24 23 Christopher Newport 48 NR 24 St. Thomas (Minn.) 40 NR 25 Hope 32 18

Dropped From Ranking: Schreiner (No. 25), Wisconsin-Eau Claire (No. 23)

Others Receiving Votes: Redlands, 19; Centre, 16; Carthage, 9; Pacific Lutheran, 9; Ohio Wesleyan, 8; Southwestern (Texas), 8; Allegheny, 7; Grinnell, 7; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 5; Rochester, 4; Trinity (Texas), 4; Calvin, 3; Kenyon, 3; Piedmont, 3; McDaniel, 2; Rutgers-Camden, 1; Trinity (Conn.), 1; Willamette, 1