Indian Hills, Tyler remain No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA coaches polls

For the sixth straight ranking, Indian Hills remained the No. 1 team in the Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll.
Tyler JC retained its spot for the fifth straight week atop the Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division II Coaches Poll.
Full rankings:
NJCAA Division I
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Indian Hills (5)
|50
|1
|2
|Dodge City
|41
|3
|3
|Eastern Florida State
|35
|4
|4
|Odessa
|34
|2
|5
|Midland
|33
|5
|6
|Western Texas
|19
|9
|7
|Iowa Western
|18
|8
|8
|Central Alabama
|14
|7
|9
|New Mexico JC
|13
|6
|10
|Hutchinson
|9
|10
Dropped From Ranking: None
Others Receiving Votes: McLennan, 5; Eastern Arizona, 4
NJCAA Division II
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Tyler JC (6)
|69
|1
|2
|Murray State (Okla.)
|60
|2
|3
|South Mountain (1)
|58
|3
|4
|Meridian
|45
|4
|5
|Copiah Lincoln
|42
|6
|6
|Mississippi Gulf Coast
|39
|4
|7
|Walters State
|28
|7
|8
|Kansas City Kansas CC
|14
|8
|8
|Kirkwood
|14
|9
|10
|Southeast CC
|4
|9
Dropped From Ranking: Andrew (No. 9)
Others Receiving Votes: Andrew, 3; Iowa Central, 3; Parkland, 3; East Mississippi, 2
