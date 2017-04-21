Indian Hills, Tyler remain No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA coaches polls

For the sixth straight ranking, Indian Hills remained the No. 1 team in the Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll.

Tyler JC retained its spot for the fifth straight week atop the Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division II Coaches Poll.

Full rankings:

NJCAA Division I

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Indian Hills (5) 50 1 2 Dodge City 41 3 3 Eastern Florida State 35 4 4 Odessa 34 2 5 Midland 33 5 6 Western Texas 19 9 7 Iowa Western 18 8 8 Central Alabama 14 7 9 New Mexico JC 13 6 10 Hutchinson 9 10

Dropped From Ranking: None

Others Receiving Votes: McLennan, 5; Eastern Arizona, 4

NJCAA Division II

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Tyler JC (6) 69 1 2 Murray State (Okla.) 60 2 3 South Mountain (1) 58 3 4 Meridian 45 4 5 Copiah Lincoln 42 6 6 Mississippi Gulf Coast 39 4 7 Walters State 28 7 8 Kansas City Kansas CC 14 8 8 Kirkwood 14 9 10 Southeast CC 4 9

Dropped From Ranking: Andrew (No. 9)

Others Receiving Votes: Andrew, 3; Iowa Central, 3; Parkland, 3; East Mississippi, 2