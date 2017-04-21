Oklahoma City unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll

For the third straight ranking, Oklahoma City was the unanimous No. 1 team in the Bushnell Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll. This is now nine straight polls for the Stars at No. 1.
Williams Woods (No. 10 to No. 7) and Taylor (No. 16 to No. 9) were the notable movers forward in the top.
Here are the updated rankings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Oklahoma City (10)
|250
|1
|2
|Texas Wesleyan
|239
|2
|3
|Dalton State
|226
|3
|4
|Keiser
|217
|4
|5
|Wayland Baptist
|210
|5
|6
|Johnson and Wales (Fla.)
|197
|6
|7
|William Woods
|190
|10
|8
|British Columbia
|168
|9
|9
|Taylor
|166
|16
|10
|Arizona Christian
|147
|8
|11
|South Carolina Beaufort
|133
|7
|12
|William Jessup
|132
|12
|13
|Mount Mercy
|116
|15
|14
|Coastal Georgia
|114
|20
|14
|Victoria
|114
|13
|16
|Point
|105
|14
|17
|Grand View
|97
|11
|18
|Cardinal Stritch
|93
|17
|19
|Lindsey Wilson
|80
|19
|20
|Webber International
|51
|25
|21
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|45
|21
|22
|Faulkner
|28
|NR
|22
|Madonna
|28
|18
|24
|Bellevue
|26
|NR
|25
|Reinhardt
|22
|22
Dropped From Ranking: Oregon Tech (No. 23), Southwestern (Kan.) (No. 24)
Others Receiving Votes: Oregon Tech, 16; Thomas, 12; Corban, 7; Marian (Ind.), 7; St. Ambrose, 6; St. Andrews, 5; The Master’s University, 3
Comments