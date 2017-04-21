Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Oklahoma City unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll

For the third straight ranking, Oklahoma City was the unanimous No. 1 team in the Bushnell Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll. This is now nine straight polls for the Stars at No. 1.

Williams Woods (No. 10 to No. 7) and Taylor (No. 16 to No. 9) were the notable movers forward in the top.

Here are the updated rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev
1 Oklahoma City (10) 250 1
2 Texas Wesleyan 239 2
3 Dalton State 226 3
4 Keiser 217 4
5 Wayland Baptist 210 5
6 Johnson and Wales (Fla.) 197 6
7 William Woods 190 10
8 British Columbia 168 9
9 Taylor 166 16
10 Arizona Christian 147 8
11 South Carolina Beaufort 133 7
12 William Jessup 132 12
13 Mount Mercy 116 15
14 Coastal Georgia 114 20
14 Victoria 114 13
16 Point 105 14
17 Grand View 97 11
18 Cardinal Stritch 93 17
19 Lindsey Wilson 80 19
20 Webber International 51 25
21 Oklahoma Wesleyan 45 21
22 Faulkner 28 NR
22 Madonna 28 18
24 Bellevue 26 NR
25 Reinhardt 22 22

Dropped From Ranking: Oregon Tech (No. 23), Southwestern (Kan.) (No. 24)

Others Receiving Votes: Oregon Tech, 16; Thomas, 12; Corban, 7; Marian (Ind.), 7; St. Ambrose, 6; St. Andrews, 5; The Master’s University, 3

