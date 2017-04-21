Oklahoma City unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll

For the third straight ranking, Oklahoma City was the unanimous No. 1 team in the Bushnell Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll. This is now nine straight polls for the Stars at No. 1.

Williams Woods (No. 10 to No. 7) and Taylor (No. 16 to No. 9) were the notable movers forward in the top.

Here are the updated rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Oklahoma City (10) 250 1 2 Texas Wesleyan 239 2 3 Dalton State 226 3 4 Keiser 217 4 5 Wayland Baptist 210 5 6 Johnson and Wales (Fla.) 197 6 7 William Woods 190 10 8 British Columbia 168 9 9 Taylor 166 16 10 Arizona Christian 147 8 11 South Carolina Beaufort 133 7 12 William Jessup 132 12 13 Mount Mercy 116 15 14 Coastal Georgia 114 20 14 Victoria 114 13 16 Point 105 14 17 Grand View 97 11 18 Cardinal Stritch 93 17 19 Lindsey Wilson 80 19 20 Webber International 51 25 21 Oklahoma Wesleyan 45 21 22 Faulkner 28 NR 22 Madonna 28 18 24 Bellevue 26 NR 25 Reinhardt 22 22

Dropped From Ranking: Oregon Tech (No. 23), Southwestern (Kan.) (No. 24)

Others Receiving Votes: Oregon Tech, 16; Thomas, 12; Corban, 7; Marian (Ind.), 7; St. Ambrose, 6; St. Andrews, 5; The Master’s University, 3