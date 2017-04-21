USC remains No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

USC remains No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll after earning 17 of 20 first-place votes. This is the second straight week the Trojans are No. 1.
Oklahoma State moved to No. 2, but Baylor was the only school besides USC to earn first-place votes despite dropping to No. 4. Stanford jumped seven spots to No. 7, while Pepperdine made its season debut in the top 25.
Here’s the full update:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|USC (17)
|494
|1
|2
|Oklahoma State
|462
|4
|3
|Vanderbilt
|453
|3
|4
|Baylor (3)
|441
|2
|5
|Florida
|410
|5
|6
|LSU
|408
|7
|7
|Stanford
|374
|14
|8
|Illinois
|352
|9
|9
|Oregon
|346
|5
|10
|Wake Forest
|338
|8
|11
|Kent State
|294
|10
|12
|Oklahoma
|262
|13
|13
|Texas Tech
|258
|12
|14
|Clemson
|252
|15
|15
|Texas
|195
|16
|16
|Virginia
|194
|11
|17
|UNLV
|187
|17
|18
|Texas A&M
|186
|17
|19
|Auburn
|135
|22
|20
|Georgia Tech
|127
|21
|21
|Mississippi
|79
|23
|22
|Duke
|56
|25
|23
|Georgia
|55
|20
|24
|Pepperdine
|51
|NR
|25
|Arizona State
|29
|24
Dropped From Ranking: Colorado (No. 19)
Others Receiving Votes: Missouri, 23; Arkansas, 11; Kennesaw State, 7; Florida State, 5; Lipscomb, 5; North Carolina State, 4; Colorado, 3; UCF, 2; UNC, 2
Comments