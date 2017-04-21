USC remains No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

USC remains No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll after earning 17 of 20 first-place votes. This is the second straight week the Trojans are No. 1.

Oklahoma State moved to No. 2, but Baylor was the only school besides USC to earn first-place votes despite dropping to No. 4. Stanford jumped seven spots to No. 7, while Pepperdine made its season debut in the top 25.

Here’s the full update:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 USC (17) 494 1 2 Oklahoma State 462 4 3 Vanderbilt 453 3 4 Baylor (3) 441 2 5 Florida 410 5 6 LSU 408 7 7 Stanford 374 14 8 Illinois 352 9 9 Oregon 346 5 10 Wake Forest 338 8 11 Kent State 294 10 12 Oklahoma 262 13 13 Texas Tech 258 12 14 Clemson 252 15 15 Texas 195 16 16 Virginia 194 11 17 UNLV 187 17 18 Texas A&M 186 17 19 Auburn 135 22 20 Georgia Tech 127 21 21 Mississippi 79 23 22 Duke 56 25 23 Georgia 55 20 24 Pepperdine 51 NR 25 Arizona State 29 24

Dropped From Ranking: Colorado (No. 19)

Others Receiving Votes: Missouri, 23; Arkansas, 11; Kennesaw State, 7; Florida State, 5; Lipscomb, 5; North Carolina State, 4; Colorado, 3; UCF, 2; UNC, 2