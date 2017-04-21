Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USC remains No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

USC remains No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll after earning 17 of 20 first-place votes. This is the second straight week the Trojans are No. 1.

Oklahoma State moved to No. 2, but Baylor was the only school besides USC to earn first-place votes despite dropping to No. 4. Stanford jumped seven spots to No. 7, while Pepperdine made its season debut in the top 25.

Here’s the full update:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev
1 USC (17) 494 1
2 Oklahoma State 462 4
3 Vanderbilt 453 3
4 Baylor (3) 441 2
5 Florida 410 5
6 LSU 408 7
7 Stanford 374 14
8 Illinois 352 9
9 Oregon 346 5
10 Wake Forest 338 8
11 Kent State 294 10
12 Oklahoma 262 13
13 Texas Tech 258 12
14 Clemson 252 15
15 Texas 195 16
16 Virginia 194 11
17 UNLV 187 17
18 Texas A&M 186 17
19 Auburn 135 22
20 Georgia Tech 127 21
21 Mississippi 79 23
22 Duke 56 25
23 Georgia 55 20
24 Pepperdine 51 NR
25 Arizona State 29 24

Dropped From Ranking: Colorado (No. 19)

Others Receiving Votes: Missouri, 23; Arkansas, 11; Kennesaw State, 7; Florida State, 5; Lipscomb, 5; North Carolina State, 4; Colorado, 3; UCF, 2; UNC, 2

