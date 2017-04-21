West Florida remains No. 1 in latest Bushnell/Golfweek D-II Coaches Poll

West Florida claimed 13 first-place votes to stay No. 1 in the Bushnell Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll. It’s the fourth straight ranking the Argonaughts have ranked first.
Barry surpassed Lynn for No. 2 despite earning two fewer first-place votes.
Anyway, the latest rankings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|West Florida (13)
|421
|1
|2
|Barry (1)
|387
|3
|3
|Lynn (3)
|378
|2
|4
|Florida Southern
|368
|4
|5
|Nova Southeastern
|364
|5
|6
|Lee
|291
|8
|7
|Florida Tech
|289
|9
|7
|North Alabama
|289
|6
|9
|Lander
|288
|7
|10
|Newberry
|225
|10
|11
|Missouri-St. Louis
|213
|11
|12
|South Carolina-Aiken
|211
|16
|13
|BYU-Hawaii
|189
|14
|14
|Rollins
|179
|13
|15
|California Baptist
|169
|12
|16
|Cal State-Monterey Bay
|158
|15
|17
|Lincoln Memorial
|128
|18
|18
|Flagler
|101
|21
|19
|Limestone
|98
|22
|20
|Valdosta State
|85
|19
|21
|Young Harris
|81
|23
|22
|Central Missouri
|71
|20
|23
|Chico State
|62
|25
|24
|Belmont Abbey
|49
|25
|25
|Carson-Newman
|43
|NR
|25
|Saint Leo
|43
|24
Dropped From Ranking: Ferris State (No. 17)
Others Receiving Votes: Cal State-East Bay, 35; Lenoir Rhyne, 29; Georgia College, 26; Grand Valley State, 25; Mount Olive, 24; Ferris State, 23; Columbus State, 19; Saginaw Valley State, 19; Coker, 17; Indianapolis, 17; Bellarmine, 15; Dallas Baptist, 12; Clayton State, 10; Henderson State, 10; St. Thomas Aquinas, 10; Barton, 8, St. Edward’s, 8; Lewis, 7; Anderson (S.C.), 5, Arkansas Tech, 4; Armstrong State, 3; Dixie State, 3; Sonoma State, 3; Central Oklahoma, 2; Holy Names, 2; Colorado Mesa, 1; Georgia Southwestern State, 1
Comments