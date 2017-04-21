West Florida remains No. 1 in latest Bushnell/Golfweek D-II Coaches Poll

West Florida claimed 13 first-place votes to stay No. 1 in the Bushnell Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll. It’s the fourth straight ranking the Argonaughts have ranked first.

Barry surpassed Lynn for No. 2 despite earning two fewer first-place votes.

Anyway, the latest rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 West Florida (13) 421 1 2 Barry (1) 387 3 3 Lynn (3) 378 2 4 Florida Southern 368 4 5 Nova Southeastern 364 5 6 Lee 291 8 7 Florida Tech 289 9 7 North Alabama 289 6 9 Lander 288 7 10 Newberry 225 10 11 Missouri-St. Louis 213 11 12 South Carolina-Aiken 211 16 13 BYU-Hawaii 189 14 14 Rollins 179 13 15 California Baptist 169 12 16 Cal State-Monterey Bay 158 15 17 Lincoln Memorial 128 18 18 Flagler 101 21 19 Limestone 98 22 20 Valdosta State 85 19 21 Young Harris 81 23 22 Central Missouri 71 20 23 Chico State 62 25 24 Belmont Abbey 49 25 25 Carson-Newman 43 NR 25 Saint Leo 43 24

Dropped From Ranking: Ferris State (No. 17)

Others Receiving Votes: Cal State-East Bay, 35; Lenoir Rhyne, 29; Georgia College, 26; Grand Valley State, 25; Mount Olive, 24; Ferris State, 23; Columbus State, 19; Saginaw Valley State, 19; Coker, 17; Indianapolis, 17; Bellarmine, 15; Dallas Baptist, 12; Clayton State, 10; Henderson State, 10; St. Thomas Aquinas, 10; Barton, 8, St. Edward’s, 8; Lewis, 7; Anderson (S.C.), 5, Arkansas Tech, 4; Armstrong State, 3; Dixie State, 3; Sonoma State, 3; Central Oklahoma, 2; Holy Names, 2; Colorado Mesa, 1; Georgia Southwestern State, 1