New Mexico State completes 4-peat, sweep of women's WAC Championship

Here is a recap of the 2017 WAC Championship, which concluded Friday and was played at Indian Hills Country Club in Mission Hills, Kan.:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: New Mexico State (67-over 907). The Aggies weren’t going to let up this week. A second round 17-over 297 moved New Mexico State from six back of Missouri-Kansas City to seven ahead, and the Aggies were going to close from there. A final-round 301 was more than enough, as the Aggies won the WAC by five shots Friday. This victory makes it four consecutive conference titles for the group. This was expected considering the No. 61 Aggies were the top-rated team in the conference by nearly 80 spots. Regardless, winning is always sweet.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Pun Chanachai, New Mexico State (9-over, 219). This freshman made sure the Aggies swept everything this week. Chanachai authored a one-shot victory thanks to a closing 3-over 73. The win, her first in college, ensured Chanachai earned conference player of the year and conference freshman of the year honors. Aggies Head Coach Jackie Booth won conference coach of the year honors in her final season, as she’s set to retire at the end of 2016-17. NCAA Regionals still await with the team earning an automatic bid with this win, but that was quite a way for Booth to finish off her career in conference championship play.

QUOTABLE: “I told myself before this tournament (that) I want to win (an individual title) before I finish my freshman year.” – Chanachai, to the WAC Digital Network

CHIP SHOTS: New Mexico State had one other player in the top 10, Kristen Cline (eighth, 17 over). … Missouri-Kansas City had all five of its starters finish in the top 25. Among the seven teams in the field, the Kangaroos were the only group to do that. … Utah Valley, which finished fourth at 75 over, boasted the runner-up finisher in Ana Magarita Raga, who fell one shot short of fellow 36-hole co-leader Chanachai with a final-round 74. … Among those playing as individuals rather than starters, Grand Canyon’s Deanna Salvatori finished highest. She placed solo third at 12 over after a final-round 76 dropped her from the three-way tie for the 36-hole lead.