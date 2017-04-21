Hank Haney doesn't think Tiger Woods is into a comeback

This is a tough time for Tiger Woods fans. OK, really tough.

Just four months after an uplifting 24-birdie performance at the Hero World Challenge, Woods essentially announced he was out for the remainder of the 2016-17 PGA Tour season as he underwent a fourth back surgery.

And after so many setbacks, Woods’ future in golf looks pretty bleak.

Add Hank Haney to those forecasting less-than-rosy times ahead. The former Woods instructor was conducting his daily SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio show Friday when he got to talking about the 41-year-old.

One thought-provoking insight from Haney? Woods really may not have a desire to play competitive golf again.

“I don’t believe Tiger is that enthralled by this whole comeback idea. … I think that’s something people have wrong,” Haney said. “That’s one of the biggest misconceptions I think, that he has snowed the media on. And even though they know, the media knows that when Tiger says something, you can’t really take it for just what he said, because he’s not giving you everything at the very least. But they still believe that he’s got this burning desire to come back and play. I don’t think he does.”

Since the duo’s split several years ago, Haney has been frank on Woods (even writing a book, The Big Miss, on his time teaching the 14-time major champion). So this is a startling opinion from a man who once knew Woods almost better than anyone.

Haney also notes that he feels the talk around Woods wanting to break Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 majors is overrated.

“Another thing I don’t buy is I don’t buy that he, you know, is this is the end all be all for him as this coming back and beating Nicklaus’ record,” Haney said.

Related Tiger Woods hits 1st public golf shot in months into water

Yeah … not looking great for Woods. Still, even amongst this pessimism, Haney still praised Woods’ talent and feels future victories are in no way out of site if the health and desire are there.

“I think if he does come back and he can play for an extended period of time, he will win another golf tournament because he’s just that good,” Haney said. “I’ll never give up on that part because that’s how good he is.”