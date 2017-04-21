Jason Day visits Sage Valley for Nike Night

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. – One of golf’s brightest stars stopped by Sage Valley Golf Club on Friday night to surprise the 54 junior golfers competing in this week’s Junior Invitational.

Yes, Jason Day, the current World No. 3 and the 2015 PGA Championship winner, was the guest for Nike Night, which is annually held after the second round of the Junior Invitational each year. Past guests have included Russell Henley, Sean Foley, Rory McIlroy and last year’s guest, Tiger Woods.

Our junior-golf expert Brentley Romine was at Sage Valley this week and covered Nike Night via social media:

PGA Tour Champion Jason Day is here conducting a clinic for the players. #nikenight #JrInviteSage pic.twitter.com/l9wusn3fpT — JI at Sage Valley (@JrInviteSage) April 21, 2017

Someone asked Day "does he like hitting it high?" #JrInviteSage — Brentley Romine (@GolfweekBRomine) April 21, 2017