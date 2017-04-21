Charley Hoffman empties entire bag to find and remove melting chocolate

You never know what you may find in your golf bag. Even PGA Tour pros would agree.

Charley Hoffman was in the midst of his opening round at the Valero Texas Open when he got an *interesting* surprise.

Actually, it was an overall bizarre day for the defending champion, as he had to deal with an awkward stance around a rock at one point and also had confusion about where to drop after finding the cart path on No. 14 at TPC San Antonio’s AT&T Oaks Course.

But none of that stacks up to this … Hoffman got a club out of his bag at one point only to see and smell that something was off.

“I had some residue on my club and I smelled it, and it was definitely a Reese’s egg,” Hoffman said.

Yeah, that’s not normal. Hoffman of course followed up on this, emptying his entire bag to confirm the culprit. In the end, his hunch was correct.

Seriously, chocolate in the bag? Chocolate?? Chocolate????

(Sorry, we couldn’t resist.)

As for how Hoffman had a melting chocolate egg in his bag in the first place, he offered a coy answer after the round.

“I guess the Easter bunny hid a little chocolate in my bag,” Hoffman joked.

Now we know: If you’re ever looking for chocolate from a PGA Tour, Hoffman might be your man. Just don’t ask where the chocolate came from.