Live blog: Valero Texas Open, Round 2

The PGA Tour is in San Antonio, Texas for the Valero Texas Open.
We are tracking all of Friday’s second-round action from TPC San Antonio. Follow along…
How to follow the action:
All times Eastern
- TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)
- RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)
- PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday 8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.
- ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage
• • •
Valero Texas Open tracker
• • •
Comments