Tony Finau, Bud Cauley co-lead at Valero Texas Open

Here is a recap of Friday’s second round of the 2017 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio’s AT&T Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas:

LEADING: The course was gettable Friday in San Antonio and the pair that rose into the lead took advantage. Bud Cauley went out early and fired a bogey-free 6-under 66 to grab the outright lead at 8 under and set the target. He was caught near the end of the day by Tony Finau. It was a more hectic round for Finau, who made an eagle, eight birdies and three bogeys on the day. Finau holed out from 105 yards on the par-4 11th for that eagle to move 6 under for the day and 7 under overall. A bogey at 13 was followed by birdies at 14, 16 and 17 to move to 9 under and a one-shot lead. A bogey at the last dropped Finau to 8 under, but with that 65, he grabbed a share of the 36-hole lead. Cauley played well at last week’s RBC Heritage, opening in 63 for the lead and finishing the week in a tie for ninth. He’s looking for his first PGA Tour win. Finau has one of those (2016 Puerto Rico Open), and finished fifth recently at the Valspar Championship. He followed with T-28 and T-34 performances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Shell Houston Open.

CHASING: Young Aussie Cameron Smith played his final 13 holes in 8 under to also shoot 65, tied for the round of the day. The 23-year-old is 7 under and one back. He’s tied there with another young gun, 21-year-old Robby Shelton, as well as a veteran (and native Texan) in Bob Estes, 51. Kevin Chappell, 30, is the final member of this 7-under group. John Huh, Kevin Tway and Jonathan Randolph are tied for seventh at 6 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: No video of that Finau eagle, so we’ll give it to Kuchar, who used a 3-wood around the green to perfection in holing this shot at the par-4 fourth for a birdie.

QUOTABLE: “I feel good. I’ve hit a lot of good shots, have had a good season so far. … Look forward to the weekend.” – Tony Finau

CHIP SHOTS: Ollie Schniederjans, fresh off nearly winning the RBC Heritage for his first PGA Tour title, is 5 under and tied for 10th after a second-round 67 that jumped him 60 spots on the leaderboard. … Carl Pettersson actually jumped more spots, moving from T-94 to T-10, with a second-round 66 to push him to 5 under. … Branden Grace, the first-round leader, fell back to a tie for 10th at 5 under following a Friday 73. … Jimmy Walker, a past champion here, is winning the battle this week against his Lyme disease as he sits T-10 through two rounds. … Defending champion Charley Hoffman battles to make the even-par cut, as he’s 1 under and T-47. … Matt Kuchar makes the cut on the number at even par. He’s T-64. … Ian Poulter misses the cut at 2 over, and that means he loses his PGA Tour card. A full explanation on that and his future right here. … After opening in 69 and looking to be back on track, Patrick Reed follows with a 77 to finish 2 over and miss the cut.

UP NEXT: Saturday's third round will be on Golf Channel from 1-2:30 p.m. ET and then will move to CBS, which will broadcast the remainder from 3-6 p.m. ET.