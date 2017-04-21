Tee times, pairings: 2017 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, final round

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. – Here are the tee times, pairings for Saturday’s final round of the 2017 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley:
(Note: all times are Eastern.)
8:30 a.m.: Edgar Catherine (France), Marcus Svensson (Sweden), Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen (Denmark)
8:40 a.m.: Thomas Mulligan (Ireland), Walker Lee (Houston, Texas), Khavish Varadan (Malaysia)
8:50 a.m.: Ryan Gerard (Raleigh, N.C.), Falko Hanisch (Germany), Nicholas Lyerly (Salisbury, N.C.)
9 a.m.: Garrick Higgo (South Africa), Alejandro Aguilera (Spain), Patrick Welch (Providence, R.I.)
9:10 a.m.: Trey Winstead (Baton Rouge, La.), Ricky Castillo (Yorba Linda, Calif.), Kyle Vance (Audobon, Pa.)
9:20 a.m.: Brandon Mancheno (Jacksonville, Fla.), Justin Kim (Rome, Ga.), Jack Trent (Australia)
9:40 a.m.: Kaiwen Liu (China), Rayhan Thomas (India), Aden Ye (China)
9:50 a.m.: Jeewon Park (South Korea), Matias Honkala (Finland), Mason Nome (Houston, Texas)
10 a.m.: Fred Lee (Australia), Noah Norton (Chico, Calif.), Kristoffer Reitan (Norway)
10:10 a.m.: Kaito Onishi (Japan), Noah Goodwin (Corinth, Texas), Max Schmitt (Germany)
10:20 a.m.: Trent Phillips (Inman, S.C.), Paul Chaplet (Costa Rica), Won Jun Lee (South Korea)
10:30 a.m.: Cole Hammer (Houston, Texas), Wilson Furr (Jackson, Miss.), Eugene Hong (Orlando, Fla.)
10:50 a.m.: John Pak (Scotch Plains, N.J.), Reese Ramsey (Austin, Texas), Austin Eckroat (Edmond, Okla.)
11 a.m.: Sean Maruyama (Japan), Michael Sanders (Davidson, N.C.), Eddy Lai (San Jose, Calif.)
11:10 a.m.: Cameron John (Australia), Adrien Pendaries (France), Brandon Gillis (Nashua, N.H.)
11:20 a.m.: Matthew Wolff (Agoura Hills, Calif.), Jacob Bergeron (Slidell, La.), Karl Vilips (Australia)
11:30 a.m.: Travis Vick (Houston, Texas), Davis Shore (Knoxville, Tenn.), John Axelsen (Denmark)
11:40 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann (Chile), Garrett Barber (Stuart, FL), Min Woo Lee (Australia)
