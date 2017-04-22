99-year-old golfer makes first hole-in-one

C.D. Madsen proved this week that it’s never too late to make your first hole-in-one.

The 99-year-old aced the 108-yard, par-3 16th with a six iron at Marin Country Club.

Congratulations to 99 year old C.D. Madsen on his first hole-in-one today on #16 using a 6-iron from 108 yards. Mr. Madsen also shot an 85! — Marin Country Club (@marinccgolf) April 19, 2017

Madsen has been a member at the Novato, Calif. club for 58 years, according to Bay Area Fox affiliate KTVU. It’s not like Madsen was hacking it around the course, either. He had a good round going before the ace at 16 and shot 85 on the day.

Such is the beauty of golf. Most sports are too physically taxing to continue playing past a certain age, but this is indeed a lifetime game. We don’t know of any 99-year-olds capable of dunking a basketball or hitting a home run, but the potential for an ace exists as long as one continues to tee it up.