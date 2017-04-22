Bernd Wiesberger leads entering final round of Shenzhen International

Bernd Wiesberger maintained his distance from the field with a 3-under 69 Saturday during Round 3 of the Shenzhen International in Shenzhen, China. Wiesberger is now 15 under for the tournament and holds a three-shot lead over Dylan Frittelli, who posted a third consecutive 4-under 68.

Frittelli is looking for his first career European Tour win.

“It was awesome – a round (Saturday) of 68 – three of them in a row now, so looking to be in good form going into Sunday,” Frittelli told europeantour.com. “I swung really well today and made a few putts and I’m pleased with the way I played. It’s a tough track if you don’t hit the fairways, so I’ve just got to keep hitting fairways, keep hitting greens and then hopefully tomorrow I make a few putts. I’m going to need to do that with Bernd playing so well, so hopefully I will track him down tomorrow.”

Frittelli is alone in second while Ross Fisher, Dean Burmester, George Coetzee and David Lipsky are T-3 and four shots off the lead at 11 under.

Bubba Watson is T-7 after a 2-under round of 70 Saturday. He’s joined by Frenchman Alexander Levy, who shot 8-under 64 with one bogey, seven birdies and an eagle in Round 3. France’s Gregory Bourdy is also T-7 at 10 under after making an ace at the 186-yard, par-3 third.

“It was nice to get a hole-in-one, my fifth on Tour and my second this year,” Bourdy told europeantour.com. “(The round) was really up and down. I had some really good holes, some great birdies and a hole-in-one, but unfortunately I missed a few shots. But I feel good and I can make a good score tomorrow.”