PGA Tour player misses hole-in-one on par 4 ... by an inch

So close.

Dominic Bozzelli came within inches – strike that, ONE inch – of a monumental moment Saturday at the Valero Texas Open.

It was a strong start in the third round for Bozzelli, as he made three birdies and two bogeys in his first seven holes after starting off on No. 10 tee at TPC San Antonio’s AT&T Oaks Course. But that was all window dressing compared to what he produced on the par-4 17th.

Bozzelli stepped up to the tee at the downwind, 318-yard hole and wailed one right at the flag. Yes, right at it. His ball finished an inch from the hole.

Again, ONE inch. One inch from a hole-in-one on a par 4.

Unfortunately, no video of the shot has yet surfaced. In the meantime, here’s a look at just how close one inch on a 318-yard hole is.

1 inch from history. pic.twitter.com/DLBZSW2UTH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 22, 2017

Here’s another view of that.

He had to “settle” for the tap-in eagle, it seems. If Bozzelli could’ve scored an ace here, it would’ve been just the second hole-in-one on a par 4 in PGA Tour history.

As it stands, though, that achievement remains singular. Andrew Magee is still the only man to accomplish the feat, doing so at the 2001 Waste Management Phoenix Open (then called the FBR Open). His hole-in-one at the par-4 17th at TPC Scottsdale’s TPC Stadium Course has an incredible story behind it, too, as you can watch below.

Anyway, whatever mojo Bozzelli displayed through his own run at glory, it all appeared to evaporate immediately thereafter.

Now 3 under for the day, 5 under overall and closing in on the lead after that magical tee shot, Bozzelli proceeded to fire a 7-over 43 on his incoming nine to drop to 3 over. That 4-over 76 pushed him from T-47 to a current mark of T-65.

Still, that shot on 17 is a nice resume-booster. Bozzelli is a PGA Tour rookie and this is just his 13th career start on the circuit, but he now already has a near hole-in-one on a par 4 to his name.

An inch more of luck next time, and maybe Bozzelli goes down in the record books.