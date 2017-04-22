Rory McIlroy, Erica Stoll set to wed Saturday in lavish, star-studded ceremony

The day is officially here. Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll are set to be married Saturday at Ashford Castle in Ireland.

We’ve already given you the expected details for the impending nuptials. We followed with a report that Stevie Wonder will perform at the ceremony. Further reports seem to indicate Wonder will indeed perform.

But here’s the updated report on what we can tell you on the day of the ceremony.

As RTE Ireland’s website notes, the couple has requested privacy for the ceremony and security is tight on the grounds.

In fact, as multiple outlets report, security is tighter at the venue than anything seen since a 1984 visit from Ronald Reagan when he was U.S. president. According to these reports, special security wristbands are being issued to staff and guests for the wedding.

Let’s go even further. As the Irish Independent reports, staff at Ashford Castle had to sign non-disclosure agreements and have their cellphones removed “before working at the 13th Century castle.” It’s also noted that there are reportedly three layers of security at four different access points at the venue for this event.

As for the guest list, we’ve noted it’s reportedly pretty star-studded. Among those expected to attend aside from anticipated performer Wonder are Niall Horan, Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry, Ed Sheeran, Chris Martin, Paul McGinley, Padraig Harrington, billionaire J.P. McManus and actors Jimmy Nesbitt and Jamie Dornan.

According to the Irish Mirror, retired Manchester United player Ryan Giggs was also seen in the area.

The cost of the wedding could be around $1.2 million, according to multiple Irish outlets. As these news sources report, the cost of the venue is believed to be around $270,000 and a special marquee tent from Europe is expected to be brought in for around $110,000. A fireworks display expected after Wonder’s performance is estimated at $53,000.

And of course, there’s the couple’s honeymoon suite. The Irish Mirror reports the newly married pair will spend its wedding night in a $3,750-a-night boathouse on the Ashford Castle estate.

Overall, it’ll be a wonderful day. We’ll have the details on how the wedding went down when we get them.