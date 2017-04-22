Rory McIlroy marries Erica Stoll in beautiful ceremony

According to multiple outlets, the wedding of Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll went off without a hitch Saturday.

E! news and the Daily Mirror have both reported that the couple is now married after a luxurious ceremony Saturday at Ashford Castle in Ireland.

As Golfweek noted earlier, with a reported intense level of security at the venue, the wedding was expected to cost around $1.2 million and would feature a list of high-profile names that included Niall Horan, Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry, Ed Sheeran, Chris Martin, Paul McGinley, Padraig Harrington, billionaire J.P. McManus, actors Jimmy Nesbitt and Jamie Dornan, and former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs.

The Daily Mirror reports that Martin Kaymer was also a wedding guest.

The expected performer, Stevie Wonder, is alleged to have indeed been the musical guest, with Sheeran also reportedly offering a special performance. (All of this according to E! news.)

The Daily Mirror reports that guests went clay pigeon shooting in the morning while relatives of the couple went on a private boat trip to nearby Inchagoill Island.

The outlet also theorizes that McIlroy and Stoll will honeymoon at Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados, but that will be one of a number of destinations on a 10-day trip through the Caribbean.

Stoll, 29, was working for the PGA of America at the 2012 Ryder Cup, where she is believed to have met McIlroy, and famously arranged a police escort for the Northern Irishman in order to save him from missing his Sunday singles tee time.

McIlroy, 27, was previously engaged to tennis star Caroline Wozniacki before ending their relationship in May 2014 shortly after wedding invitations were sent out. Stoll and McIlroy became an item after and got engaged in December 2015.

Sixteen months later, the pair is now husband and wife. Congrats to the happy couple!