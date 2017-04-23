VIDEO: Bud Cauley suffers double-hit at Valero, still manages to save bogey

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Bud Cauley is resilient.

Four bogeys in the third round of the Valero Texas Open could not keep him from contention, as Cauley still managed a Saturday 74 to start the final day two back (after sharing the 36-hole lead).

But it’s also incredible his worst score on the card was a bogey. We say that because Cauley suffered the dreaded double-hit Saturday on a chip beyond the par-4 12th green at TPC San Antonio’s AT&T Oaks Course.

Yes, a double-hit. Cauley appeared to be in some sticky rough and got the worst of it, sending his shot just a couple yards onto the fringe after a double-hit.

With the penalty stroke, Cauley was left with a 13-footer from the fringe for bogey. With a disastrous score in sight, Cauley smoothly drained the putt to limit the damage.

Cauley still needs a stellar final round to pull out a victory here, but if he does, he’ll have to point this save following this embarrassing moment as a key moment in leading him to his first PGA Tour win.

