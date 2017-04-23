VIDEO: Bud Cauley suffers double-hit at Valero, still manages to save bogey

Bud Cauley is resilient.

Four bogeys in the third round of the Valero Texas Open could not keep him from contention, as Cauley still managed a Saturday 74 to start the final day two back (after sharing the 36-hole lead).

But it’s also incredible his worst score on the card was a bogey. We say that because Cauley suffered the dreaded double-hit Saturday on a chip beyond the par-4 12th green at TPC San Antonio’s AT&T Oaks Course.

Yes, a double-hit. Cauley appeared to be in some sticky rough and got the worst of it, sending his shot just a couple yards onto the fringe after a double-hit.

With the penalty stroke, Cauley was left with a 13-footer from the fringe for bogey. With a disastrous score in sight, Cauley smoothly drained the putt to limit the damage.

Cauley still needs a stellar final round to pull out a victory here, but if he does, he’ll have to point this save following this embarrassing moment as a key moment in leading him to his first PGA Tour win.