BYU, Alex White sweep women's WCC Championship

Here is a recap of the 2017 West Coast Conference Championship, which concluded Saturday at Riverside Country Club in Provo, Utah:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: BYU (13-over 877). The No. 43 Cougars repeat at the WCC Championship and did so emphatically, closing in 5-over 293 to jump its margin from three to 11 over Pepperdine. The No. 31 Waves actually lead by five after the opening round, but the Cougars’ onslaught was just too much. There’s no automatic bid to regionals from this women’s conference, but it’s very likely BYU gets an at-large big. Pepperdine is also quite likely to earn an at-large bid there. BYU is looking to make it back to the NCAA Championship after a surprise appearance last year.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Alex White, BYU (1-over 217). A BYU player was going to take the individual title, it was just a matter of which one. White was the answer in the end as she closes in 2-under 70 to leap from three behind teammate Rose Huang to one ahead. This is White’s first victory in a college tournament since 2015 and her second overall.

QUOTABLE: “We just battled. The girls are solid. They keep getting better and tougher. This win shows how hard the girls work and speaks a lot about the kind of people they are.” – BYU Head Coach Carrie Roberts, to BYU Athletics

CHIP SHOTS: BYU cornered the top of the leaderboard. White (first, 1 over), Huang (T-2, 2 over) and Kendra Dalton (T-2, 2 over) ensured that. … Pepperdine had won 14 straight WCC title until the Cougars took command last year. Now it appears BYU is starting its own streak now that the team has won two in a row. … The Waves (24 over) did outclass the rest of the five-team field, though, beating third-place finisher by 26 shots.