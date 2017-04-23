BYU, Peter Kuest sweep West Coast Conference Championship

Here is a recap of the 2017 West Coast Conference Championship, which concluded Saturday and was played at Riverside Country Club in Provo, Utah:

TEAM CHAMPION: BYU (24-under 840). The Cougars hold off Pepperdine for this title. While it was a seven-shot win, BYU was definitely sweating down the stretch more than that margin would imply. Still the Cougars got it done, increasing an overnight margin of five to seven by shooting a closing 7-under 281 (tied for second-best round of the day). This is No. 49 BYU’s second WCC title and first since 2014. The Cougars earn an automatic spot at NCAA Regionals with this title.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Peter Kuest, BYU (11-under 205). It took an extra but Kuest earned this title. He and Santa Clara’s Hayden Shieh both fired closing 4-under 68s to reach 11 under. But Kuest won the first playoff hole to get the solo title. Kuest, a freshman, earns his first college win with this triumph and actually just his second top 10.

QUOTABLE: “I’m proud of our guys. One or two guys really seem to step up on any given day. That is what we have seen all year, and that’s what Peter (Kuest) and CJ (Lee) did today. They carried the team.” – BYU Head Coach Bruce Brockbank, to BYU Athletics

CHIP SHOTS: The 30th-ranked Waves, the highest-rated team in the field, come up short. Pepperdine’s best finisher was T-7, while BYU had the winner and another (Patrick Fishburn) in a tie for fifth at 5 under. Regardless, the Waves should be in line for an NCAA Regional bid. … Santa Clara finished in a tie for fourth at 2 under. Aside from Shieh’s runner-up showing, the team boasted another top-10 finisher in Derek Ackerman.