Campbell, Svensson dominate in sweep of men's Big South Championship

Here is a recap of the 2017 Big South Championship, which concluded Saturday at The Patriot at Grand Harbor in Ninety Six, S.C.:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: Campbell (26-under 838). What a performance. A wire-to-wire seven-shot win for the Camels, who earn their first Big South title (Campbell last won a conference championship in 2009 as a member of the ASUN). It was record-setting, too, as Campbell’s 838 total broke the previous conference tournament record (Liberty, 2012) by a half-dozen shots. John Crooks, coach of the men’s and women’s golf team’s at Campbell, earned conference men’s coach of the year honors. This is Campbell’s third win of the season and marks a great triumph after placing runner-up at this event each of the last two years. The tournament was condensed, as predicted thunderstorms for Sunday forced the final 36 holes to take place on Saturday. Regardless, an important win for Campbell, as the team secures an NCAA Regional bid.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Jesper Svensson, Campbell (14-under 202). The Camels broke records on the individual side, too. Svensson, a sophomore, beat out Dustin Johnson’s previous record of 12 under at this event with a 14-under showing. Svensson, of Balsta, Sweden, mirrored almost mirrored his team’s seven-shot victory (Svensson won by six). With this win, Svensson was named Big South Player of the Year. Svensson, who was conference freshman of the year in 2015-16, finished fourth at this event last year and had a T-2 this spring at the Border Olympics. But this is his first college win.

QUOTABLE: “When you’re breaking records, what you’re thinking about is how you’re competing and where you stand, what’s the next obstacle on the horizon. The good news is we handled whatever we were dealt. The men played together, good fundamental golf. Jesper went a little above and beyond. At one point he was 16 under. It was a tremendous performance.” – Crooks, to Campbell University Athletics

CHIP SHOTS: Campbell may move the magic number up a spot with this win. With the magic number heading into conference play being 68, it’s unlikely No. 74 Campbell would’ve made it to Regionals without this victory. Meanwhile, No. 47 Liberty probably would’ve made it either way. With Liberty (which finished second at 19 under) likely to earn an at-large bid rather than the auto bid that was expected, that means one less at-large is available. … Campbell also had a player, Thomas LaMorte, tie for second at 8 under. … The lead performer for Liberty, the defending team champion, was Kieran Vincent (T-2, 8 under). The Flames actually had four players finish in the top 10 to Campbell’s two. … Only one other team, Gardner-Webb at 5 under, placed under par for the week. … Defending individual champion Austin James (of Charleston Southern) places T-16 at 2 over.