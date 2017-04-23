Duke runs away with 12-shot victory at men's ACC Championship

Here is a recap of the 2017 ACC Championship, which concluded Saturday and was played at Musgrove Mill Golf Course in Clinton, S.C.:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: Duke (14-under 850). The Blue Devils sweep the ACC titles, as the men’s team follows the women’s lead. The men actually went even further, capturing a 12-shot victory to the women’s nine-shot margin. This is a wire-to-wire win for the No. 24 Blue Devils, who earn their first men’s conference title since 2013 and eighth overall. This is the team’s third overall win of 2016-17. The tournament was to be played Friday-Sunday, but expected inclement weather on Sunday forced the action to be condensed. The final 36 holes of the 54-hole championship were played Saturday. Duke closed in Even-par 288 to move from 11 to 12 shots ahead.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Jimmy Stanger, Virginia (5-under 211). What a senior spring for Jimmy Stanger. He plays in a PGA Tour event (the Valspar Championship, where he missed the cut) and wins the ACC Championship. Stanger had a peculiar start to his final round, going off No. 10 and commencing with bogey-par-double bogey-birdie-eagle-birdie. But from there, it was a smooth two birdies and two bogeys to a 1-under 71 and a 5-under total. Stanger made a six-footer for birdie at No. 9 to reach a four-man playoff. In the extra session, Stanger played the par-4 18th to perfection. A beautiful drive followed by an approach to 10 feet left a golden opportunity at a birdie putt, which Stanger drained. When Clemson’s Bryson Nimmer missed from 8 feet to tie, Stanger had won the first playoff hole and was the ACC Champion.

And Jimmy for a birdie and…. the WIN! A post shared by UVA Men's Golf (@uvamensgolf) on Apr 22, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

This is Stanger’s second win and sixth top-10 finish of the season. It’s his third first-place finish in college overall.

QUOTABLE: “It was one of those things where they were so dialed in. There might have been a little awareness of where the other teams were, but they were taking care of their own business and executing their game plan.” – Duke Head Coach Jamie Green, talking to Duke University Athletics

CHIP SHOTS: Nimmer, North Carolina’s Ben Griffin and Wake Forest’s Paul McBride were the other three in that playoff. Griffin started the day two ahead at 7 under but faltered to a final-round 74. … The Blue Devils’ highest finisher was Alex Smalley, who tied for fifth at 4 under. Overall, Duke had four players place in the top 10 and all five starters finish in the top 15. … The No. 13 Clemson Tigers were the only other team under par for the week as they finished at 2 under. Their top four players all placed T-18 or better. … The No. 9 Demon Deacons, the highest-ranked team in the field, had the best closing round. A 2-under 286 pushed Wake Forest up two spots to solo third at 3 over. … As it stands, the ACC is likely to get eight teams to NCAA Regionals. Aside from Duke’s automatic spot, Clemson, Wake Forest, Florida State, North Carolina State, Virginia, Georgia Tech and North Carolina should all earn at-large berths.