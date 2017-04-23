D.H. Lee captures first Web.com Tour win at Victoria National

D.H. Lee shot 2-over 74 Sunday and hung on to win the Web.com Tour’s United Leasing and Finance Championship at Victoria National Golf Club.

It was the first career Web.com Tour win for the 30-year-old Lee, who played in 22 PGA Tour events last season with one top 25 finish and eight made cuts.

Lee finished 6 under for the tournament and was one of just four players to shoot under par on the tough Victoria National course in Newburgh, Ind.

Jason Gore finished runner up at 5 under after a final-round 72, while Scott Langley and Roberto Diaz were T-3 at 1 under.

“I really couldn’t believe it. I’m really happy,” Lee told pgatour.com. “I didn’t get a win the last couple of years. I wasn’t nervous, but I was just thinking about playing my game to make the win.”

Lee made bogey at the par-3 11th and double bogey at the par-4 16th, responding with birdie at 15 and pars on his final three holes to secure the victory.

The Web.com Tour returns to action next week at the El Bosque Mexico Championship.