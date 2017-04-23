Golf balls in frozen hash browns trigger product recall

McCain Foods USA has recalled two brands of frozen hash browns in nine states because they may contain pieces of discarded golf balls.

This is not your ordinary “Breakfast Ball.”

A recall notice on the US Food & Drug Administration site says Harris Teeter and Roundy’s brand frozen hash browns could be “contaminated with extraneous golf ball materials” that “may have been inadvertently harvested with potatoes used to make this product. Consumption of these products may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury to the mouth.”

There have been no reported injuries, according to the notice.

All of the product recalled is in two-pound bags. It includes Roundy’s Brand Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns from Marianos, Metro Market, and Pick ‘n Save supermarkets in Illinois and Wisconsin; and Harris Teeter Brand Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns sold in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, the District of Columbia, Maryland and Delaware.

The production code on the back of the packaging is B170119.