Jack Nicklaus, Kid Rock team up for 'Skins Shootout' victory

Jack Nicklaus and Kid Rock teamed up to beat Gary Player and Lee Trevino Sunday in the “Skins Shootout” at the Bass Pro Legends of Golf tournament at Big Cedar Lodge in the Missouri Ozarks.

No, you haven’t stumbled onto “FakeGolfNews.com.”

The “Skins Shootout” was held in conjunction with and prior to the conclusion of the PGA Tour Champions’ event at the par-3 Top of the Rock course. That was won by Carlos Franco and Vijay Singh, who combined for a course-record 12-under to come from seven shots back.

Kid Rock, who visited the White House for four hours last week along with Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin, was a late addition to the first-time shootout event. He is a five-time Grammy nominee who has sold more than 25 million records in the United States.

So what was it like playing with a guy who has won 18 majors?

“It was nuts man,” Kid Rock told Patrick Imig and KSKD. “I don’t get nervous much but I was a little bit today and then I started swinging and I’m like, ‘Man, stuff’s working out.'”

Kid Rock hit eight out of nine greens in regulation.

“He hit the ball great! He told me he’s a member down there at Bear’s Club (in Florida) and I’ve never played with him before and he said he started practicing last week,” Nicklaus added. “He said he’s got blisters all over his hands. He said ‘I didn’t didn’t know if they were gonna hit anything,’ and he hits eight out of nine greens. That’s pretty good.”