WATCH Kevin Chappell celebrate wildly after winning 1st PGA Tour title

Kevin Chappell, 30, waited through six seconds, three thirds and 179 PGA Tour events without a first before finally capturing his maiden PGA Tour victory Sunday at the Valero Texas Open.

He did it in style, too, rolling in an 8-footer for birdie at the 72nd hole at TPC San Antonio’s AT&T Oaks Course to secure a one-shot win.

With all that pent up anticipation and frustration, Chappell was bound to offer a solid celebration after the putt dropped. Oh, he gave a solid one, all right.

Chappell absolutely exploded with emotion after that putt went in, and it was amazing to watch.

You enjoy this one, Kevin. We sure enjoyed that post-putt show, and it was certainly warranted.

A memo to other PGA Tour pros: Step up your celebration game.

