Kevin Chappell drains birdie putt to earn 1st PGA Tour win at Valero Texas Open

Here is a recap of Sunday’s final round of the 2017 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio’s AT&T Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas:

WINNER: The monkey’s finally off his back: Kevin Chappell is a PGA Tour winner. The 30-year-old had six runner-up finishes and three thirds on his PGA Tour resume but no victories in 179 PGA Tour starts. That changed Sunday. After four runners-up alone in the 2015-16 season, Chappell grabs his first victory, burying an 8-footer for birdie at the 72nd hole to win by one. Chappell had six birdies on the day in a closing 4-under 68. Despite entering the final round with a one-shot lead and shooting 68, Chappell still barely won. That’s thanks to a furious Brooks Koepka charge (more on that below). Chappell had struggled much of the early 2016-17 season, doing nothing better than T-35 in any event. That is until a T-7 at the Masters. Chappell also finished T-4 at Valero last year and was a runner-up finisher in 2011. And he now has his first Tour win in his 180th start on the circuit. It’s been a long time coming, but Chappell can now say he’s a champion. What a way to do it, and what a feeling it must be.

JUST MISSED: Koepka put up one heck of a fight. Koepka birdied five of his first eight holes as well as the the final one to shoot a 7-under 65, the round of the day by two shots, and post 11 under in the clubhouse. He would be tied for the lead, but that number proved one short with Chappell’s closing birdie. Koepka jumped 10 spots on the round, from T-12 to solo second. Kevin Tway and Tony Finau finished in a tie for third at 9 under. Aaron Baddeley was solo fifth at 8 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: You probably know what shot we’ll choose here. What a putt, Kevin Chappell!

QUOTABLE: “I’m just excited that I don’t have to answer that question of, ‘What do I have to do to win?’ again.” – Kevin Chappell, after earning his first PGA Tour win

CHIP SHOTS: Sung Kang closes in 68 for a 7-under total and a tie for sixth. After missing eight of his first 13 cuts this season, Kang has now gone T49-2-T11-T6 in his last four starts. … Past champion Jimmy Walker, who’s currently fighting Lyme disease, finishes the week in a tie for 13th at 5 under. … Ryan Palmer continues his streak of high finishes here, as he places T-6 at 7 under. That’s on top of T4-T6 the previous two years. … Ryan Moore finishes the week in a tie for 18th at 3 under. … Graeme McDowell jumps 23 spots to T-27 thanks to a closing 3-under 69. Overall, he finished the week at 1 under. … Defending champion Charley Hoffman places T-40 at 2 over. Oddly, his score went up one shot each day, as Hoffman went 71-72-73-74 for the week.

UP NEXT: We now move to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which will boast a unique team format for the first time. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.