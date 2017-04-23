Lydia Ko hires Pete Godfrey as her 10th caddie

Lydia Ko’s new looper will be a familiar face for LPGA fans. The World No. 1 has hired Pete Godfrey, according to GolfChannel.com, as her 10th caddie since she turned professional three years ago.

Godfrey first picked up Ariya Jutanugarn’s bag at last year’s Ricoh Women’s British Open, which Jutanugarn won. He finished out the season with Jutanugarn, the 2016 Rolex Player of the Year, before the two parted ways. Godfrey was working for Ha Na Jang earlier this year when he was named 2017 Caddie of the Year at the HSBC Women’s Champions.

Ko turns 20 Monday.

Her carousel of caddies has been well-documented. Golfweek first reported that Ko split with her last caddie, Gary Matthews, after the Lotte Championship. Ko actually told Matthews that Hawaii would be their final event before the competition even started. Ko, of course, went on to finish second at the Lotte Championship, her best finish since July of 2016. The pair worked nine events together. The decision to change reportedly came down to personality differences.

Godfrey’s first event with Ko will be this week’s Volunteers of America Texas Shootout in Irving.

For those keeping score at home, her past caddies are:

Michael Henderson

Scott Lubin

Mark Wallington

Steve Kay

Domingo Jojola

Mike Cowan

Greg Johnson

Jason Hamilton

Gary Matthews