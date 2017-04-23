VIDEO: Sergio Garcia completes beautiful kick-off at El Clasico wearing green jacket

The good life continues for Sergio Garcia.

Two weeks after capturing the Masters for his first major title, the 37-year-old Spaniard made his mark in a different sport.

Garcia took the ceremonial kick-off Sunday at the La Liga Clasico match between Spanish soccer franchises Real Madrid and Barcelona.

He did it whilst sporting his recently acquired green jacket, of course.

Garcia is a lifelong Real Madrid fan and, according to ESPN, is an honorary life member of the club. So to say this was an honor for him is an understatement.

The Spaniard told El Pais that this ceremony was a long time coming.

As translated by ESPN, the El Pais story included a quote from Garcia where he noted that club president Florentino Perez had told him he could one day do an honorary kick-off … on one condition.

“Florentino Perez promised me I could do it many years ago, that when I won a major he would let me take the kick-off, and now it has coincided with a Clasico,” Garcia said. “Couldn’t be anything better. I’ll have to be careful and breathe slowly so I make good contact with my foot!”

So … how did Garcia actually perform with these nerves? Honestly, pretty well. Here’s a look at his smooth kicking action in front of a huge crowd.

La chaqueta verde, sobre el césped del Bernabéu. @TheSergioGarcia hizo el saque de honor antes de #ElClásicoDeMovistar. pic.twitter.com/vcU4RxsuwT — La casa del fútbol (@casadelfutbol) April 23, 2017

Quick note: Is Garcia left-footed? It’s either that or the Spaniard decided to get super gutsy and kick with his off foot in front of a huge crowd.

Garcia plays golf right-handed, but you can play golf right-handed and kick left-footed (just ask this author). Garcia was also once a really good left-handed golfer: According to a 2005 Florida Times-Union story, Garcia would play nine holes left-handed sometimes and actually once shot 39 as a lefty.

But is there any previous evidence that he’s left-footed?

Well, in a fit of frustration during a golf tournament, Garcia once threw his right shoe into the crowd and when he got it back, he kicked it hard … with his left foot.

We can’t be 100 percent that Garcia is left-footed without his input, but we digress.

A cool moment for Garcia on Sunday. Not his first nice perk of being a Masters champ – he did the New York media tour after all – but certainly not his last.