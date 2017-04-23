Vijay Singh, Carlos Franco win team-format Bass Pro Shop Legends of Golf

Vijay Singh and Carlos Franco paired up to win the PGA Tour Champions’ Bass Pro Shop Legends of Golf Sunday at the Top of the Rock Par-3 course.

Singh and Franco finished 15 under and shot 12 under in the second and final round of the rain-shortened event, originally slated for three rounds. The par-3 event featured nine holes of alternate shot and nine holes of best ball for each round.

The duo set a course record for the event by shooting 42 Sunday, with birdies on seven of the first nine holes and four of the last five holes.

Teams of Paul Goydos/Kevin Sutherland, Corey Pavin/Duffy Waldorf and Fred Funk/Jeff Sluman each finished one back at 14 under.

Go ahead and dance, @carlosfrancopga. The Franco/Singh team shoot 12 UNDER today for a new course record. They lead by 3. @BassProLegends pic.twitter.com/lW44aAsb7h — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) April 23, 2017

It was the first over-50 win of Singh’s career and the second for Franco.

“I love playing with Carlos,” Singh told pgatour.com. “I’ve known him for a long time, and if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here, so I’d like to thank Carlos.”