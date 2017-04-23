What Kevin Chappell said after earning his 1st PGA Tour win at Valero Texas Open

Kevin Chappell is now a PGA Tour winner. The longtime bridesmaid is finally the bride, as the 30-year-old captured the Valero Texas Open by a single shot Sunday for his first PGA Tour win.
Chappell entered the week with six runner-up finishes and nine total top-3s without a win on the PGA Tour. But now he’s a champion.
Here’s what Chappell had to say after earning his maiden PGA Tour win…
• • •
On finally getting that first PGA Tour win:
“I’m just excited that I don’t have to answer that question of, ‘What do I have to do to win?’ again. Obviously there was some excitement and some frustration and a lot of joy right now.”
On his attitude during the final round and down the stretch:
“I was really calm all day. I know it’s very cliche, we all say that when we get it done, but I was calm. (I) never freaked out. Playing the last, it was simple: Make 4 and you win the golf tournament.”
On what this win means for the future:
“Hopefully this is a platform to jump off of and get myself in the conversation to make Ryder Cups, make Presidents Cups and really let my career take off.”
