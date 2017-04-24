Florida cruises to SEC Women's Championship crown

Here is a recap of the 2017 SEC Championship, which concluded Sunday at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: Florida (22-under 842). It’s been nine years, but the Gators are winners of the SEC Championship once again. Florida took control of this tournament with an 8-under 280 in Round 2 – opening up a five-shot lead – and wasn’t going to be denied in the final round. The No. 5 Gators closed in 10-under 278 to jump their final margin to 13. This is the team’s fifth win of the 2016-17 season overall. This is the Gators’ ninth SEC Championship win overall.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Katelyn Dambaugh, South Carolina (12-under 204). Her No. 13 Gamecocks were not much of a factor this week, as the team tied for fifth at 4 under, but that didn’t stop Kateyln Dambaugh. The senior fired a closing 6-under 66 to make up a two-shot deficit and win by one. Dambaugh birdied five of her first 11 holes, and, after a bogey at 13, birdies on 16 and 18 earned her the victory despite Harang Lee’s late heroics. The Georgia senior closed in 5-under 31, eagling Nos. 11 and 18. But by the time she got to 18, Lee was 9 under and three back of Dambaugh’s 12-under posting. A closing eagle, then, wasn’t enough. This is Dambaugh’s second career college win, and the 11th-ranked player in the country remains having top-14 finishes in all but one of her stroke-play starts this season. She finished runner-up at this tournament a year ago.

QUOTABLE: “The girls played fantastic. Today, we were able to put the pedal down after sleeping on the lead, which is hard to do. I was just really impressed with how they managed themselves.” – Florida Head Coach Emily Glaser

CHIP SHOTS: Florida had four players finish in the top 13. Kelly Grassel (third, 8 under) and 2016 SEC individual champion Maria Torres (fourth, 7 under) also had a strong performance. … A repeat was not in the cards for No. 2 Alabama, but history was still made. The Crimson Tide closed in 13-under 275, setting the lowest single-round mark for score and relation to par at the SEC Championship. That beat the previous record (11-under 277 by Texas A&M in the second round in 2015) by two shots. Alabama rose five spots to a tie for second at 9 under thanks to that stunning closing 18. … Georgia, ranked eighth, also tied for second at 9 under, with Lee (second, 11 under) and Jillian Hollis (T-7, 4 under) leading the way. … First-round leader Arkansas, ranked 12th, finishes the week solo fourth at 7 under.