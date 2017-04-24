Georgetown earns first Big East women's title

Here is a recap of the 2017 Big East Championship, which concluded Sunday at Callawassie Island in Okatie, S.C.:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: Georgetown won its first Big East title, and it did it in convincing fashion. The Hoyas went wire to wire, shooting 32-over 896 and winning by nine shots. Four Georgetown players finished in the top 10, including Lauren Gros, who tied for second at 6 over.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Butler’s Lauren Tibbets shot 2-over 218 to win by four shots.

QUOTABLE: “We’ve been the runner-up here the last couple of years and finished second five times this year, so it’s really nice to have a win under our belts. I’m excited for what we’ve done here and for what’s ahead of us.” – Georgetown head coach Katie Brophy

CHIP SHOTS: At No. 112 in Golfstat rankings entering the event, Georgetown was the highest-ranked team in the Big East. No other team will advance to regionals, though Tibbets will as an individual.