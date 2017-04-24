Kent State earns 19th straight MAC women's title

Here is a recap of the 2017 MAC Championship, which concluded Sunday at Silver Lake (Ohio) Country Club:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: Kent State put on a dominating performance, shooting 11-over 875 and winning by 34 shots over Northern Illinois. The Golden Flashes, who have won all 19 MAC Women’s Championships, had the four highest individual finishers, too.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Kent State’s Michaela Finn shot 2-under 214 to beat teammate Pimnipa Panthong by three shots. Karoline Stormo was another three shots back and Wad Phaewchimplee finished fourth, 10 shots back, for Kent State.

QUOTABLE: “It was a good week, I’m proud of all of them. Coming into the week we prepared well and did the things we needed to do. Everybody came out, stayed focused, and took care of business for 54 holes.” – Kent State head coach Greg Robertson

CHIP SHOTS: Northern Illinois finished second and had four golfers make the top 12, led by Lena Gautier at T-7. … No other teams or individuals will advance to regionals.