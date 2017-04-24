UNLV goes back-to-back at men's Mountain West Championship

Here is a recap of the 2017 Mountain West Championship, which concluded Sunday and was played at Omni Tucson (Ariz.) National’s Catalina Course:

TEAM CHAMPION: UNLV (18-under 846). The Rebels needed to hang on until the end, but they successfully defended their conference title. UNLV, ranked 17th, closes in 7-under 281 to come from two behind to post a one-shot victory. This is UNLV’s first win since the season-opening Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational, and the team is going back to NCAA Regionals.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Brian Humphreys, Boise State (12-under 204). Humphreys holds on for the win, as a closing 3-under 69 allows him a two-shot triumph. It was a six-birdie final round for Humphreys, who birdied two of his last three holes to win. This is actually Humphreys’ third win of his freshman 2016-17 season. He becomes the first freshman to medal at the Mountain West Championship.

QUOTABLE: “We have been close several times this year and it is really nice to have been able to push it over the top. … It’s always great to win the conference. It is a goal of ours each year when we start.” UNLV Head Coach Dwaine Knight

CHIP SHOTS: UNLV’s highest finisher was John Oda, who tied for sixth at 6 under. The Rebels has four top-15 finishers overall. … No. 70 Colorado State finishes second at 17 under, while No. 126 Boise State comes in third at 16 under. … San Diego State’s Gunn Yang was among those who tied for third at 7 under. He did this despite a closing triple bogey. The No. 41 Aztecs place fourth at 15 under and should earn an at-large NCAA Regional bid.