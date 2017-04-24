Michigan State wins Big Ten women's crown with stunning rally

Here is a recap of the 2017 Big Ten Championship, which concluded Sunday at TPC River’s Bend in Mainesville, Ohio:

TEAM CHAMPION: Michigan State entered the final round eight strokes back of Northwestern before carding a closing 3-under 285 and finishing at 2-over 285, two shots better than the Wildcats. The Spartans had three golfers in the top 5, including junior Sarah Burnham, who finished runner-up at 5 under, thanks in large part to a Big Ten Championship-record 9-under 63 in the second round. Freshman Allyson Geer was fourth at even par after birdieing her final hole to shoot a final-round 70. The victory is the Spartans’ fourth Big Ten title in the last seven years but first since 2014.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Elodie Van Dievoet of Michigan shot 6-under 210 to win by a shot over Burnham.

QUOTABLE: “It shows what our kids are made of – anything is possible. I tried to emphasize to them before today’s round to play one shot at a time. We can only control ourselves so we have to take it one shot at a time. It says a lot about who our players are and as a team and their abilities. Today, we had to get the job done. When you come into the day having to come from behind, if you don’t play well, you don’t win. It was a gutsy performance. They wanted to win and they were willing to do what it took.” – Michigan State head coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll

CHIP SHOTS: Northwestern finished second but will still go to regionals. The Wildcats are ranked 11th by Golfweek. … No. 27 Ohio State, No. 36 Michigan, No. 28 Purdue, No. 41 Illinois and No. 48 Wisconsin should also earn regional bids. … No. 63 Maryland needed a good finish to get to the magic number, currently 55, but finished ninth.