Quinnipiac, Sazhin sweep women's MAAC Championship

Here is a recap of the 2017 MAAC Championship, which concluded Sunday at Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: Quinnipiac (75-over 939). The Bobcats successfully defend, as Quinnipiac posts a six-shot win over Albany at the MAAC Championship. The team entered the final round with a nine-shot lead, and a closing 24-over 312 was more than enough to hold on. Quinnipiac becomes the first team since Sienna (2010, ’11) to earn back-to-back MAAC titles. The Bobcats await their NCAA Regional spot.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Alexandra Sazhin, Quinnipiac (15-over 231). For the second straight year, a Bobcats freshman wins the MAAC crown. This time it’s Sazhin, who closes in 6-over 78 to break from a co-lead with Albany’s Paige Fujihara for a two-shot win at 15 over. Sazhin was named MAAC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. This is Sazhin’s first win of her college career. Her previous best finish was a tie for fifth.

CHIP SHOTS: Quinnipiac had the medalist but still needed four players in the top 10 to secure this. Last year’s champion Luciana Tobia was one of those high finishers, as she tied for fifth at 20 over. … Albany had two players place in the top three, with Fujihara second at 17 over and Helga Einarsdottir placing T-3 at 19 over. … Monmouth, last year’s runner-up finisher, placed third at 97 over.