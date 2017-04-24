Richmond outlasts Boston for Patriot League women's title

Here is a recap of the 2017 Patriot League Championship, which concluded Sunday at Saucon Valley Country Club’s Grace Course in Bethlehem, Pa.:

TEAM CHAMPION: With players beginning to reach the 18th tee, Richmond trailed Boston by four shots. But the Spiders rallied late to finish at 52-over 916 and beat the Terriers by two shots to win a second straight Patriot League title. All five players finished T-10 or better for Richmond, including Isabelle Rusher (T-3, 11 over).

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Adela Cejnarova (6-over 222) took medalist honors by three shots and was one of three Boston players in the top 3 on the leaderboard.

QUOTABLE: “This was a nail-biter all the way to the end. Our team really come through the last few holes. … They are the grittiest group I’ve ever coached.” – Richmond head coach Ali Wright.

CHIP SHOTS: Lehigh finished third as a team, but did place two golfers in the top 10 – Elizabeth McGarrigle (T-3) and Reagan Jahn (ninth). … Richmond, ranked No. 155 by Golfweek, will be the only team from the Patriot League moving on to regionals.