Sacramento State wins playoff to earn Big Sky women's title

Here is a recap of the 2017 Big Sky Championship, which concluded Sunday at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nev.:

TEAM CHAMPION: Sacramento State and Idaho both finished 54 holes at 36-over 900, and then in the play-five-count-four playoff, Sacramento State counted four pars while Idaho had to count two bogeys. The Hornets’ Big Sky title is their first since 2007. Chloe Bartek led the way for Sacramento State, finishing fourth at 9 over.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Sofia Anokhina of Northern Arizona is headed to the regionals after taking medalist honors with a 2-over 218, three shots better than Idaho teammates Sophie Hausmann and Clara Moyano.

CHIP SHOTS: Idaho entered the tournament at No. 67 in Golfstat’s rankings. The magic number is 55. It will be close, but the Vandals likely will just miss out on an NCAA regional berth.