Sacred Heart dominates with 32-shot win at women's NEC Championship

Here is a recap of the 2017 NEC Championship, which concluded Sunday at LPGA International’s Jones Course in Daytona Beach, Fla.:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: Sacred Heart (24-over 888). Quite a way to capture your first conference title. Sacred Heart closes in an astounding 1-under 287 to move from a 17-shot lead to a 32-shot victory. What a performance. Sacred Heart set NEC Championship records for lowest score after 18, 36 and 54 holes. That 888 total shattered the previous mark by 10 shots (set by LIU-Brooklyn in 2014). Sacred Heart will move onto NCAA Regionals.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Ellen Nighbor, Sacred Heart (2-over 218). The Pioneers had it all Sunday. Nighbor, a senior, wins this one with a par on the first playoff hole. Who did she beat out for the crown? Teammate Chelsea Sedlar, a sophomore who won this tournament in 2016. Sedlar actually posted a closing 2-under 70, tied for the day’s best round, to make up a six-shot deficit on Nighbor. The senior actually bogeyed the 18th to Sedlar’s birdie to fall into a playoff. Regardless, she still prevailed in the end.

CHIP SHOTS: This victory is especially moving for Sacred Heart as the Pioneers earn it a month after assistant coach Don Samatulski passes away. The team wore yellow for the final round to honor him. The performance the team put on was quite a tribute. … Fairleigh Dickinson, the two-time defending champions, place second at 56 over. The team had three finishers at 11th or better. But the group’s highest placer was only solo fifth. …