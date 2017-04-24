Texas holds steady to win Big 12 Women's Championship

Here is a recap of the 2017 Big 12 Championship, which concluded Sunday at Riverside Country Club in Provo, Utah:

TEAM CHAMPION: Texas (21-over 885). The Longhorns are winners for the first time since September, and this triumph couldn’t come at a better time. Texas closes in 6-over 294 to earn a seven-shot victory at the Big 12 Championship, marking the team’s first win since the Lady Paladin on September 25. That seven-shot margin is what Texas started the final round with. The No. 22 Longhorns win the Big 12 Championship for the first time since 2011 and the fourth time overall. Iowa State, ranked 46th, place second at 28 over.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Dylan Kim, Baylor (2-under 214). Pretty incredible: Dylan Kim wins the Big 12 Championship a year and a half after having a benign leg tumor removed. The sophomore closed in 4-under 68 to come from three behind for a three-shot win. Kim birdied Nos. 3, 5, 6 and 7 and was off from there. A birdie, a bogey and nine pars from there secured the title. This is Kim’s first college win. She was Big 12 Freshman of the Year before taking a medical redshirt in 2015-16 after one tournament in order to rehabilitate after the tumor was removed. Remarkable comeback for Kim.

QUOTABLE: “It feels great. It means that we are moving in the right direction. This tournament is hard to win, I don’t care who you are—great teams and great coaches—they don’t always win. It’s hard to win this golf tournament. I feel fortunate and hope it’s the first of several for us.” – Texas Head Coach Ryan Murphy

CHIP SHOTS: Emilee Hoffman, a freshman, was the high finisher for Texas, placing solo second at 1 over. Teammate Sophia Schubert was the 36-hole leader, but she closed in 5-over 77 to drop to 4 over and T-5. … Kim’s No. 17 Baylor squad placed fifth at 36 over. … Oklahoma State, ranked 18th, places fourth at 33 over in its title defense. Defending individual champion Kenzie Neisen ties for third at 3 over.