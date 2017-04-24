Freshman John Augenstein shines in extra holes again, leads Vanderbilt to SEC title

Final results

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – His teammates call him “Johnny Golf.” They might need to call him “Johnny Clutch.”

Vanderbilt freshman John Augenstein came up big again in extra holes to help Vanderbilt to its first SEC men’s golf title. A day after he beat Florida’s Andy Zhang with a birdie putt on the 20th hole to send the Commodores to the final match against Texas A&M, Augenstein prevailed over the Aggies’ Andrew Paysse in 21 holes to earn the deciding point in a 3-2 Vanderbilt victory at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course.

Texas A&M got victories from its top two players: Cameron Champ beat Will Gordon, 2 and 1, and Chandler Phillips got the best of Vanderbilt’s senior leader Matthias Schwab, 1 up. Vanderbilt’s Patrick Martin and Theo Humphrey ended their matches on hole Nos. 13 and 16, respectively.

That set the table for Augenstein. The freshman birdied the first playoff hole, the par-4 10th, to halve with Paysse before the two halved No. 11 with pars. Then Augenstein earned a par on No. 12 to cap a historic week for the Vanderbilt program, which also finished first in the 54-hole stroke-play portion this week at Sea Island.

Competing in the first SEC Championship, in 1965, Vanderbilt finished last. The Commodores also placed at the bottom of the leaderboard in each of the next seven editions. Under Limbaugh, who arrived for the 2012-13 season, the Vanderbilt program has turned into one of the best in the entire country.

The Commodores are ranked No. 2 by Golfweek, and now they have their first conference crown.