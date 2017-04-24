Ping releases new book "And The Putter Went ... PING"

Last year Ping celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Anser putter, one of the most iconic and copied pieces of golf equipment ever. But until you start leafing through, “And The Putter Went … PING,” the new 530-page, 16-chapter book that goes on sale for $100 on May 1 at authorized Ping retailers, it is easy to forget the Anser is just one of several massive contributions to golf made by Karsten Solheim and his family.

The book is filled with family stories, nearly 1,000 photographs, drawings of clubs and mechanical devices, and lists of every player who has won a top professional tournament using a Ping putter. Those lists, divided by year, are printed on gold-colored pages, a reference to the gold putter vault inside the company’s headquarters in Phoenix.

The book’s title is an homage to the sound made by the first putter Solheim made in his garage in 1959, the Ping 1A.

“Despite the family’s business-as-usual reaction to yet another of Karsten’s creations (there had been many), Karsten was excited. ‘When I hit the ball and it went “ping” I almost fell over. I hardly slept that night.’ “Karsten immediately recognized the significance of the sound. Not only was his new putter a step forward in putter design, it had a unique musical marketing angle.”

The book details the creation and development of woods, irons, wedges, putters and even Ping golf balls. There are also lots of interesting details about the development of the machines Solheim and Ping developed to test and manufacture clubs.

Equipment aficionados will enjoy reading the details about the success, and later the controversy, of the Eye2 irons. It is fascinating to look back 28 years and see how Solheim, the USGA, the R&A and the PGA Tour battled over groove measurements, and how square grooves created a legal battle that went to court before being settled in 1990.

One of the most interesting things in the book are photos of great players most would have forgotten used Ping equipment to earn victories, such as John Daly, who in 1991 shocked the world and won the PGA Championship using a set of Eye2 irons. That same year Phil Mickelson, then an amateur, won the Tucson Open using Ping irons, and Fred Couples used an Anser putter to win the 1992 Masters. Tiger Woods won his second U.S. Amateur using a Ping Anser 2 putter in 1995, and in 1997 Davis Love won a PGA Championship using an Anser.

By the time you work through all 9 pounds of this book, you might think every player on the PGA Tour, LPGA and European Tour has used Ping equipment at one point or another.

Reproductions of the old yellow-colored advertisements, black-and-white images of the earliest clubs and details about Ping’s famous color-coded fitting system are all here, too.

Equipment junkies and golf historians alike will adore “And The Putter Went … PING.” Just be sure your coffee table has strong, reinforced legs to hold it.