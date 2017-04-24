Rickie Fowler hangs out with Allison Stokke, internet goes crazy

Is Rickie Fowler off the market? Or is the PGA Tour golfer simply just hanging out with another famous athlete?
Many people on social media are buzzing about the former after Fowler posted a photo online of he and pole vaulter Allison Stokke at last weekend’s MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas.
Stokke, an internet sensation who competed for the University of California before taking up modeling, also posted a photo in response to Fowler.
So are the two an item? We’ll just have to wait and see…
