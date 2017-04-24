Rory McIlroy, Erica Stoll honeymoon at $14,000-a-night Caribbean resort

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll began life as a married couple with a honeymoon at a $14,000-a-night Caribbean resort, the Irish Sun reports.

McIlroy, a four-time major winner from Northern Ireland, and Stoll, a native of Rochester, N.Y., were wed Saturday in a lavish, 5-star, A-List affair at Ireland’s Ashford Castle.

After their wedding, the couple flew to Canouan Island in St Vincent and the Grenadines. Much of the resort where they are reportedly staying is owned by tycoon and Celtic Soccer Club owner Dermot Desmond.

Naturally, the resort has its own golf course. It also boasts a spa, four restaurants and sits on a private beach.

The Irish Sun also reports McIlroy, 27, and Stoll, 29, will enjoy a 10-day honeymoon featuring several stops in the Caribbean, including Barbados.