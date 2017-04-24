Saint Peter's, Mike Winter sweep men's MAAC Championship

Here is a recap of the 2017 MAAC Championship, which concluded Sunday at Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: Saint Peter’s (46-over 910). The Peacocks are champions once again. For the third time in four years, Saint Peter’s captures the MAAC. The Peacocks overcame a seven-shot final-round deficit to defending champion Siena to secure the crown, as Saint Peter’s closed in 7-over 295 to Siena’s 17-over 305 to earn a three-shot win. With the victory, the Peacocks are onto NCAA Regionals.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Mike Winter, Saint Peter’s (4-over 220). Another comeback in the individual department. Winter overcame a four-shot deficit to Siena’s Jake Holt to earn the one-shot victory here. Winter, a sophomore of Hamilton Square, N.J., made six birdies in a 1-under 71 to secure the title. His finish was especially intriguing, as Winter closed bogey-birdie-birdie-bogey. Holt’s closing bogey ensured he would finish one back.

QUOTABLE: “I couldn’t be happier for Mike Winter. He has really stepped up big for us this year and without him we wouldn’t be where we are. I couldn’t be more proud of not only Mike but the entire team.” – Saint Peter’s Head Coach Nick Dilio

CHIP SHOTS: Saint Peter’s had three finishers in the top 11. Aside from Winter, Ryan Rodriquez (fourth, 8 over) and Danny Lapp (T-11, 13 over) were part of that group. … Dilio, in his first year as head coach, earns conference coach of the year honors after this win. … Rider’s Jake Sollon jumps 14 spots to T-11 at 13 over thanks to the day’s best round, a 2-under 70.