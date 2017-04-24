VIDEO: Dustin Johnson looks good hitting drives at clinic in Los Angeles

It appears Dustin Johnson is recovering nicely.

The World No. 1 held a clinic at Bel Air Country Club in Los Angeles and in a video sent to Golfweek, was seen smashing a drive. A source at the clinic said Johnson “looked great.”

Was told Dustin Johnson looked impressive hitting drives at Bel Air CC today – Friends of Golf FOG Honoree. pic.twitter.com/ehvvf84Gb1 — Lance Ringler (@GolfweekRingler) April 24, 2017

Johnson injured his back and left elbow after he fell on a flight of stairs a day before he was scheduled to tee off in the this month’s Masters. He said a week ago that his back felt “85-90 percent.”

He is expected to return to action at the Wells Fargo Championship, which will take place May 4-7.