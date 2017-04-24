Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Winner's Bag: Kevin Chappell, Valero Texas Open

Kevin Chappell Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The clubs  Kevin Chappell used to win his first PGA Tour event, the 2017 Valero Texas Open:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M1 (10.5 degrees), with Aldila 2KNV Blue 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M1 (15 degrees), with Aldila 2KNV Blue 80 TX shaft; (18 degrees), with Aldila 2KNV Blue 90 TX shaft

IRONS: Nike Vapor Pro Combo (4-6), MMProto (7-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Nike Engage (48 degrees bent to 47), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft; PXG Milled Sierra prototype (52, 56 degrees), Milled Romeo prototype (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron T5MB prototype

BALL: Nike RZN Tour Platinum

