Winner's Bag: Kevin Chappell, Valero Texas Open

The clubs Kevin Chappell used to win his first PGA Tour event, the 2017 Valero Texas Open:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M1 (10.5 degrees), with Aldila 2KNV Blue 70 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M1 (15 degrees), with Aldila 2KNV Blue 80 TX shaft; (18 degrees), with Aldila 2KNV Blue 90 TX shaft
IRONS: Nike Vapor Pro Combo (4-6), MMProto (7-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: Nike Engage (48 degrees bent to 47), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft; PXG Milled Sierra prototype (52, 56 degrees), Milled Romeo prototype (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron T5MB prototype
BALL: Nike RZN Tour Platinum
