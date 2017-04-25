Cleveland State captures Horizon League men's title for 4th straight year

Here is a recap of the 2017 Horizon League Championship at Mission Inn Resort’s El Campeon Course in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla., which concluded Tuesday:

TEAM CHAMPION: Cleveland State continued its dominance of the Horizon League with its fourth straight conference title. The Vikings shot 23-over 887 to beat Oakland by seven shots. The conference crown was also the program’s eighth in 12 years. Cleveland State led the field in par-3, par-4, and par-5 scoring, while also making a tournament-best 38 birdies and three eagles.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Cleveland State’s Anton Krecic became the program’s seventh conference medalist and first since Andrew Bailey in 2014. Krecic shot 3-under 69 in the final round to finish at 1-under 215. He then beat Wright State’s Ryan Wenzler in a playoff.

CHIP SHOTS: Krecic’s brother, Joey, tied for 10th while Patrick Luth was solo sixth for the Vikings. … No other team from the Horizon League will make a regional.