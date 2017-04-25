Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Cleveland State captures Horizon League men's title for 4th straight year

Cleveland State captures Horizon League men's title for 4th straight year

Men

Cleveland State captures Horizon League men's title for 4th straight year

Here is a recap of the 2017 Horizon League Championship at Mission Inn Resort’s El Campeon Course in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla., which concluded Tuesday:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: Cleveland State continued its dominance of the Horizon League with its fourth straight conference title. The Vikings shot 23-over 887 to beat Oakland by seven shots. The conference crown was also the program’s eighth in 12 years. Cleveland State led the field in par-3, par-4, and par-5 scoring, while also making a tournament-best 38 birdies and three eagles.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Cleveland State’s Anton Krecic became the program’s seventh conference medalist and first since Andrew Bailey in 2014. Krecic shot 3-under 69 in the final round to finish at 1-under 215. He then beat Wright State’s Ryan Wenzler in a playoff.

CHIP SHOTS: Krecic’s brother, Joey, tied for 10th while Patrick Luth was solo sixth for the Vikings. … No other team from the Horizon League will make a regional.

, , , College, Men

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home