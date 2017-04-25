East Tennessee State wins 3rd straight SoCon men's title

Here is a recap of the Southern Conference Championship at Pinehurst (N.C.) Resort’s No. 9 Course, which concluded Tuesday:

TEAM CHAMPION: East Tennessee State won its third straight SoCon title – and 20th overall, a conference best – by shooting 18-over 882 and winning by eight shots over North Carolina-Greensboro.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: East Tennessee State’s Geuntae Kim and UNCG’s Jonathan Brightwell each shot 2-over 218 before Kim won a playoff with a 2-foot par putt on the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th.

QUOTABLE: “The guys did a really nice job this week and everyone contributed to this win. I am very proud of Geuntae for receiving medalist honors. He put together some solid rounds and played well in pressure situations down the stretch today. To have Mateusz be part of a third straight team conference championship is also a great accomplishment. Cayman stepped up and gave us a really solid effort today, and our two freshmen (Trevor Hulbert and Ben Reichert) came through for us in their first conference tournament.” – ETSU head coach Fred Warren

CHIP SHOTS: Chattanooga, the highest-ranked team in the SoCon at No. 93, finished fourth, and will not make a regional. Neither will any other SoCon team, as the magic number will fall around 68.