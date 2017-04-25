Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

East Tennessee State wins 3rd straight SoCon men's title

East Tennessee State wins 3rd straight SoCon men's title

Men

East Tennessee State wins 3rd straight SoCon men's title

Here is a recap of the Southern Conference Championship at Pinehurst (N.C.) Resort’s No. 9 Course, which concluded Tuesday:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: East Tennessee State won its third straight SoCon title – and 20th overall, a conference best – by shooting 18-over 882 and winning by eight shots over North Carolina-Greensboro.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: East Tennessee State’s Geuntae Kim and UNCG’s Jonathan Brightwell each shot 2-over 218 before Kim won a playoff with a 2-foot par putt on the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th.

QUOTABLE: “The guys did a really nice job this week and everyone contributed to this win. I am very proud of Geuntae for receiving medalist honors. He put together some solid rounds and played well in pressure situations down the stretch today. To have Mateusz be part of a third straight team conference championship is also a great accomplishment. Cayman stepped up and gave us a really solid effort today, and our two freshmen (Trevor Hulbert and Ben Reichert) came through for us in their first conference tournament.” – ETSU head coach Fred Warren

CHIP SHOTS: Chattanooga, the highest-ranked team in the SoCon at No. 93, finished fourth, and will not make a regional. Neither will any other SoCon team, as the magic number will fall around 68.

, , , College, Men

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home